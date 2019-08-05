

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks plunged on Monday to extend losses from the previous session after China's central bank allowed its yuan to fall below the politically sensitive level of seven to the U.S. dollar, fueling speculation that Beijing was allowing currency depreciation to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



Weak regional data also dented investor sentiment. Euro area investor confidence deteriorated sharply in August to its lowest level in nearly five years, amid a steep drop in the current situation assessment and expectations, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed.



The investor confidence index of the survey tumbled to -13.7 from -5.8 in July, marking its lowest level since October 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -7.



The euro area private sector growth softened largely due to deepening downturn in manufacturing activity in July, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final composite output index fell to 51.5 in July from 52.2 in June. The reading came in line with the preliminary estimate.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1.7 percent at 371.71 after losing 2.5 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was losing 1.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 1.8 percent.



Tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen fell around 2 percent each after Trump on Friday blasted the European Union for its use of trade barriers.



Metro AG tumbled 3 percent after Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's investment vehicle denied media reports it was exploring raising its takeover offer for the German retailer and wholesaler.



Evonik shares fell 2.4 percent after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced it would file a lawsuit seeking to block the company's proposed acquisition of PeroxyChem.



Total SA shares fell over 1 percent. The integrated oil and gas firm has agreed to sell a 30 percent interest in Société des Transports Pétroliers par Pipelines (Trapil) to Pisto SAS for 260 million euros.



Luxury retailer LVMH, which has heavy exposure to China, lost 3 percent.



Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings dropped 1.6 percent. The bank reported higher profit in its first half with strong revenues in most segments.



Further, the lender announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint and said it intends to initiate a share buy-back of up to $1 billion.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell were down around 1.5 percent as oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns.



Ocado declined 3 percent and Marks & Spencer Group lost 4 percent after they announced a deal to set up an online food joint venture.



Advertising giant WPP fell over 2 percent after saying it has merged a number of its business entities to simplify the company.



Reinsurer Swiss Re declined 1.5 percent. Its subsidiary ReAssure Group has agreed to acquire the U.K.closed book business of Quilter plc for 425 million pounds.



