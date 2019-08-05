

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $524.44 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $150.22 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $624.96 million or $4.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.17 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $624.96 Mln. vs. $212.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.53 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $5.00



