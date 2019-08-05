

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Carolina-based PreGel America, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a single lot of Lemon 50, a powdered flavoring, for potential presence of undeclared milk in the product, that can cause allergy.



According to the company, undeclared milk can cause serious or life threatening allergic reaction to people with allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.



The recalled Lemon 50 bears the product code 306038 and lot number 381081U279N. The recall excludes other PreGel products and Lemon 50 lot numbers.



It was produced on April 18, 2018, with best use before date of April 17, 2020. It is packaged in 2 kg bags, 8 bags per case. The product was sold to customers in US states, Canada, Guatemala, and St. Lucia.



Pregel said the company's investigation is ongoing, even though there were no reports of adverse events, illness or injury related to the product.



PreGel urged consumers who purchased or is in possession of the product to immediately discontinue use, and to contact the firm.



