

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) on Monday raised its adjusted pro forma earnings outlook for the full year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted pro forma earnings to a range of $4.75 to $5.00 per share from the previous guidance range of $4.45 to $4.85 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



