

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Air Products (APD) announced Monday it has completed the acquisition of General Electric Co.'s (GE) gasification business from GE Power. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.



The gasification business acquired by Air Products includes GE's share of its 50/50 joint venture (JV) with China Shenhua Coal to Liquid and Chemical Company, Ltd., a subsidiary of China Energy Group, a world-class energy company. The JV, formed in 2012, provides technologies for gasification projects in China.



