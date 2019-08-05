

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $235.7 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $231.0 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $1.59 billion from $1.67 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $235.7 Mln. vs. $231.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 to $3.53



