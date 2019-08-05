

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced Monday the expansion of its dedicated business travel Team with a new suite of services and a new name, Southwest Business.



Southwest Business brings travel managers and travel management companies new capabilities within Travelport's global distribution systems (GDS) and the Amadeus Travel Platform, the expanded reporting and settlement capabilities with the Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) and a larger Team to reach more.



The carrier's business-friendly policies include no change fees (a fare difference might apply) and bags fly free (first and second checked luggage, size and weight limits apply).



The Company anticipates the new capabilities to be ready for bookings by mid-2020, and estimates this new revenue initiative to provide incremental improvements in pre-tax results in the range of $10 million to $20 million in the second half of 2020, with significant improvements expected in 2021 and beyond.



Southwest Business also continues investing and enhancing its online booking tool, SWABIZ.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX