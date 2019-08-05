

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected, on Monday.



The board of the National Bank of Romania decided to retain its policy rate at 2.50 percent. The bank also maintained its deposit facility rate at 1.50 percent and the lending facility at 3.50 percent.



Policymakers also decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios on both leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.



The reluctance to hike interest rates underlines the Bank's belief that a surge in capital inflows would lead to a stronger currency and trigger a further deterioration in the balance of payments, Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



'Rising economic imbalances will leave the leu vulnerable to a deterioration in investor risk appetite, which we expect to materialize over the next few quarters,' the economist added.



Against this backdrop, the economist said policymakers are likely to take steps to cool the economy by tightening monetary conditions over the next 6-9 months.



