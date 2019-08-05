

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) said that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Kautex business unit, including a sale, spin-off or other transaction.



Kautex, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, is a developer and manufacturer of blow-molded plastic fuel systems and advanced fuel systems for cars and light trucks, including pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid applications.



Kautex operates over 30 plants in 14 countries and reported more than $2.3 billion in revenue in 2018.



In Monday pre-market trade, TXT is trading at $48.50, up $1.47 or 3.13 percent.



