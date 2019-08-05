

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Cliniclands. Based in Trelleborg, Sweden, Cliniclands is a distributor serving dental practices throughout Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. It reported sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019, of approximately $9.5 million.



Henry Schein said the company may acquire the remaining equity stake in Cliniclands under various options after the next three and five years. The company expects the acquisition will be neutral to 2019 earnings per share and accretive thereafter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX