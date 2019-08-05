

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks are likely to extend a recent sell-off amid ongoing concerns about the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 360 points.



A drop in the value of the Chinese yuan may weigh on the markets, as the move has further fueled speculation that Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



Trump accused China of 'currency manipulation' in a post on Twitter this morning even though his administration has repeatedly declined to officially label China a currency manipulator.



'China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!' Trump tweeted.



A report from Bloomberg News indicating China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products may also raise concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.



Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports last week, accusing China of failing to follow through on its promises.



In typical fashion, China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



Not long after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on activity in the service sector in the month of July.



The non-manufacturing index is expected to inch up to 55.5 in July after dropping to 55.1 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector.



After falling sharply early in the session, stocks regained some ground over the course of the trading day on Friday but remained firmly in negative territory. The major averages extended the steep drop seen over the two previous sessions, falling to their lowest closing levels in over a month.



While the major averages all closed in the red, the tech-heavy Nasdaq underperformed its counterparts, tumbling 107.05 points or 1.3 percent to 8,004.07. The Dow fell 98.41 points or 0.4 percent to 26,485.01 and the S&P 500 slid 21.51 points or 0.7 percent to 2,932.05.



For the week, the Nasdaq plunged by 3.9 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow plummeted by 3.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sold off by 2.9 percent.



The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 2.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.9 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.82 to $54.84 a barrel after jumping $1.71 to $55.66 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,473.90, up $16.40 from the previous session's close of $1,457.50. On Friday, gold spiked $25.10



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.11 yen compared to the 106.59 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1179 compared to last Friday's $1.1108.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX