

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading on Monday. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages are extending the sell-off seen over the past few sessions.



The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, stuck firmly in negative territory. The Dow is down 554.86 points or 2.1 percent at 25,930.15, the Nasdaq is down 224.13 points or 2.8 percent at 7,779.95 and the S&P 500 is down 63.37 points or 2.2 percent at 2,868.68.



A drop in the value of the Chinese yuan is weighing on the markets, as the move has further fueled speculation that Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



Trump accused China of 'currency manipulation' in a post on Twitter this morning even though his administration has repeatedly declined to officially label China a currency manipulator.



'China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!' Trump tweeted.



A report from Bloomberg News indicating China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products has also raised concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.



Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports last week, accusing China of failing to follow through on its promises.



In typical fashion, China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



The major averages remained firmly in the red following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing growth in U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly slowed in the month of July.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 in July after dropping to 55.1 in June. A reading above 50 still indicates service sector growth, although economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.5.



With the unexpected decrease, the non-manufacturing index slid to its lowest level since hitting 51.8 in August of 2016.



'The non-manufacturing sector's rate of growth continued to cool off,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



'Respondents indicated ongoing concerns related to tariffs and employment resources,' he added. 'Comments remained mixed about business conditions and the overall economy.'



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances in mid-day trading, with a pullback by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector along with concerns about the outlook for global demand.



Crude for September delivery is falling $0.41 to $55.25 a barrel after jumping $1.71 to $55.66 a barrel last Friday.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index are plunging by 4 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



Substantial weakness also remains visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The index has fallen to its lowest intraday level in over a month.



Steel, computer hardware and banking stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while gold stocks are bucking the downtrend amid another sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sold off by 2.9 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 2.2 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the substantial upward move seen in recent sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 8.8 basis points at 1.767 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX