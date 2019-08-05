

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets tumbled on Monday as investors pressed sales across the board, after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.



Investors also took note of China's response that it would take necessary countermeasures to resolutely defend the core interests of the country and the fundamental interests of the people.



The fresh developments on the trade front sent the Chinese yuan crashing to its lowest level in more than a decade and prompted investors to shun stocks and seek safe haven assets like bonds, gold and the Japanese currency. Disappointing eurozone economic data added to the woes.



The pan European Stoxx plunged 2.31%. Among the other major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 2.47%, France's CAC 40 tumbled 2.19% and Germany's DAX slid 1.8%, while Switzerland's SMI ended 2.08% down.



Stock markets in Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey all ended notably lower.



Shares of tariff-sensitive automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen drifted down sharply after Trump criticized the European Union for its use of trade barriers.



In the British market, Hargreaves Lansdown declined nearly 7%. Prudential, Taylor Wimpey, Micro Focus, DS Smith and Standard Chartered lost 5 to 6%.



Marks & Spencer and Ocado declined sharply after the two companies announced a deal to set up an online food joint venture.



British American Tobacco, Schroders, Aviva, Barclays, Burberry Group, Ashtead Group, Smiths Group, Flutter Entertainment, Anglo American, Antofagasta and Berkeley also ended sharply lower.



In France, ArcelorMittal, Dassault Systemes, STMicroElectronics, Louis Vuitton, Carrefour, Capgemini, Technip, Saint Gobain and Hermes International lost 3 to 4.5%.



Bouygues, Sodexo, Sanofi, Publicis Groupe, Vinci, Peugeot, Michelin and BNP Paribas also ended with sharp losses.



Reanault bucked the trend and ended stronger by about 1.2%.



In the German market, Adidas, Bayer, Infineon, Thyssenkrupp, SAP, Daimler, BASF, Fresenius, HeidelbergCement, Siemens, Wirecard, Volkswagen and BMW lost 2 to 4%.



Linde, the only stock among the FTSE 100 components to buck the trend, ended with a gain of about 2.5%.



In economic news, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed that Euro area investor confidence deteriorated sharply in August to its lowest level in nearly five years, amid a steep drop in the current situation assessment and expectations.



The investor confidence index of the survey tumbled to -13.7 from -5.8 in July, marking its lowest level since October 2014. Economists had forecast a score of -7.



The current situation index dropped to -7.3 from 1.8 in the previous month. The latest reading was the lowest since January 2015.



The expectations measure slid to -20 from -13, reaching its lowest level since August 2012.



The sentiment index for Germany dropped to its lowest level since October 2009, suggesting that a recession in the biggest euro area economy is inevitable.



The other regions of the world are also struggling with large discounts, Sentix said.



The euro area private sector growth softened largely due to deepening downturn in manufacturing activity in July, final data from IHS Markit showed. The final composite output index fell to 51.5 in July from 52.2 in June. The reading came in line with the preliminary estimate.



Latest composite data showed Germany expanding at its slowest rate for over six years. France performed best, but the rate of expansion was relatively subdued.



Driven by a deepening downturn in manufacturing output and slower service sector growth, Germany's final composite PMI fell to a 73-month low of 50.9 in July from 52.6 in June. The services PMI logged a final reading of 54.5 in July, down from the flash 55.4 and June's nine-month high of 55.8.



France's private sector expanded in July underpinned by solid increase in services activity. However, manufacturing output returned to contraction. The final composite index came in at 51.9 in July compared to 52.7 in June. The flash score was 51.7. The services PMI posted 52.6 in July versus 52.9 in June and the flash score of 52.2.



The UK service sector growth improved in July on renewed increase in new work, data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 51.4 in July from 50.2 in June. The reading was forecast to rise marginally to 50.5.



The sector expanded for the fourth straight month with the latest growth fastest in nine months.



Switzerland's retail sales rose a working day adjusted real 0.7% year-on-year in June, after a 1.1% decline in May.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.5% in June, reversing a 1% fall in the preceding month.



