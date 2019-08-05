

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, in line with markets across the globe, due to escalating trade tensions after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to slap a 10% tariff on remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports into the country.



China swiftly responded to the move, saying that it would take countermeasures to protect the interest of the country and its people.



The benchmark SMI ended down 204.26 points, or 2.08%, at 9,599.43, after plunging to a low of 9,563.48 during the session.



On Friday, the index skidded 115.58 points or 1.17% to finish at 9,803.69.



Richemont shares plunged 6.7%. Swatch Group declined 3.85% and Lonza Group ended lower by 3.3%. ABB, LafargeHolcim, Adecco, Givaudan, Nestle, Geberit and Swiss Life Holding shed 2 to 3%.



Swiss Re shares declined 1.8%. Swiss Re's Britain-based ReAssure unit has reportedly agreed to buy the closed book business of Quilter for $515.19 million.



Sika, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon, Novartis, Roche Holding, SGS and UBS Group also ended notably lower.



Among Mid Price Components, BB Biotech lost nearly 5%. Temenos Group, Logitech International, Georg Fischer, Vifor Pharma, Schindler Holding, VAT Group, GAM Holding, Straumann Holding, Schindler, Dufry, Clariant, AMS, Partners Group and Julius Baer declined 2.5 to 4.3%.



In economic news, a reading of Swiss consumer sentiment came in at -8 points for the third quarter, a slight improvement from the -9 points in April, according to data from the Swiss economics ministry.



Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales rose a working day adjusted real 0.7% year-on-year in June, after a 1.1% decline in May.



Retail sales of non-food sector gained 1.7% in July, while food, beverages and tobacco fell by 0.7%.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales were up 1.5% in June, reversing a 1% fall in the preceding month.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.7% annually in June and increased 1.4% a month ago.



