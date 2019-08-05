

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $95.19 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $96.38 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $253.94 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $365.45 million from $328.89 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $253.94 Mln. vs. $226.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.82 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $365.45 Mln vs. $328.89 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 to $3.33



