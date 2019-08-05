

MILPITAS (dpa-AFX) - KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $218 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $349 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, KLA-Tencor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.8% to $1.26 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



KLA-Tencor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $289 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.78 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q4): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX