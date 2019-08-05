

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Extending the sell-off seen over the past few sessions, stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Monday. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages tumble to their lowest closing levels in two months.



The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but remained substantially negative. The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.9 percent to 25,717.74, the Nasdaq plummeted 278.03 points or 3.5 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P 500 dove 87.31 points or 3 percent to 2,844.74.



Concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war weighed on Wall Street, with a drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueling speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat.



Trump accused China of 'currency manipulation' in a post on Twitter this morning even though his administration has repeatedly declined to officially label China a currency manipulator.



'China dropped the price of their currency to an almost a historic low. It's called 'currency manipulation.' Are you listening Federal Reserve? This is a major violation which will greatly weaken China over time!' Trump tweeted.



Trump claimed in a subsequent series of tweets that he would stop China from taking hundreds of billions of dollars from the U.S. with unfair trade practices and currency manipulation.



'China has always used currency manipulation to steal our businesses and factories, hurt our jobs, depress our workers' wages and harm our farmers' prices. Not anymore!' Trump tweeted.



A report from Bloomberg News indicating China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products also raised concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.



Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports last week, accusing China of failing to follow through on its promises.



In typical fashion, China responded to Trump's announcement by threatening to take necessary countermeasures to protect the country's interests.



Stocks saw continued weakness following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing growth in U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly slowed in the month of July.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 in July after dropping to 55.1 in June. A reading above 50 still indicates service sector growth, although economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.5.



With the unexpected decrease, the non-manufacturing index slid to its lowest level since hitting 51.8 in August of 2016.



'The non-manufacturing sector's rate of growth continued to cool off,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



'Respondents indicated ongoing concerns related to tariffs and employment resources,' he added. 'Comments remained mixed about business conditions and the overall economy.'



Sector News



Energy stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances amid the broad based sell-off, with a pullback by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector along with concerns about the outlook for global demand.



Crude for September delivery tumbled $0.97 to $54.69 a barrel after jumping $1.71 to $55.66 a barrel last Friday.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index plummeted by 4.8 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Substantial weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 4.4 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. The index tumbled to its lowest closing level in over a month.



Steel, banking and computer hardware stocks also saw considerable weakness, while gold stocks were among the few groups to buck the downtrend amid another sharp increase by the price of the precious metal.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sold off by 2.9 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 2.2 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries skyrocketed due to their appeal as a safe haven amid the escalating trade war. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dove by 12 basis points to 1.735 percent.



Looking Ahead



Amid a light day on the U.S. economic front, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest developments regarding trade.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX