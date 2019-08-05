sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

85,18 Euro		+0,14
+0,16 %
WKN: A2DU6G ISIN: KYG215151047 Ticker-Symbol: 2CH 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,37
84,35
05.08.
82,61
83,65
05.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC85,18+0,16 %
FN Beta