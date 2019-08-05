

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $41.65 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $28.64 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.69 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $135.70 million from $120.38 million last year.



China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $56.69 Mln. vs. $49.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.24 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q2): $135.70 Mln vs. $120.38 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX