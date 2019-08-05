

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $236.56 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $242.46 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219.14 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.21 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



Continental Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $219.14 Mln. vs. $272.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX