

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $232 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $667 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $5.31 billion from $5.41 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $525 Mln. vs. $619 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $5.31 Bln vs. $5.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $945 - $960 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 - $6.06 Full year revenue guidance: $3.820 - $3.850 Bln



