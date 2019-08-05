

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $26.78 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $16.35 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $124.65 million from $106.90 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.78 Mln. vs. $16.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $124.65 Mln vs. $106.90 Mln last year.



