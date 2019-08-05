

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $48.58 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $39.20 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $82.63 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $490.29 million from $449.93 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $82.63 Mln. vs. $67.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $490.29 Mln vs. $449.93 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 - $0.62 Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX