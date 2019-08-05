

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has launched an all-inclusive platform to serve the vacation segment. Under the program, the company will expand its all-inclusive portfolio in popular, leisure destinations worldwide with a mix of new-build properties and conversions of existing resorts.



Also, Marriott has signed management contracts with hotel developers who plan to build five new all-inclusive resorts. These properties are in the Caribbean and Latin America with more than 2,000 rooms and owner investment of more than $800 million. The resorts are anticipated to open between 2022 and 2025.



