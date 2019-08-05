

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) announced, for 2019, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $1.56 to $1.60, revised from prior guidance range of $1.54 to $1.60. Normalized FFO per share is now anticipated in a range of $2.58 to $2.62, updated from prior guidance range of $2.47 to $2.53.



For the second-quarter, net income was $48.6 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $39.2 million, or $0.33 per share, a year ago. Normalized FFO per share was $0.69, an increase of 21%.



Second-quarter total revenue was $490.3 million, an increase of 9% from prior year. CoreCivic Safety revenue was $440.4 million, up 7%.



