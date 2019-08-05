

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $61.98 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $68.53 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.13 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $603.95 million from $646.12 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $70.13 Mln. vs. $72.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.84 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q4): $603.95 Mln vs. $646.12 Mln last year.



