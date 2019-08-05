

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (CBPO), a fully integrated plasma-based biopharmaceutical company in China, said its board has appointed Joseph Chow as the CEO, effective August 5, 2019. Chow has been a member of the Board since November 2014, and acting CEO since May 2019. He will continue to serve as a director and the Chairman.



The company noted that Chow has resigned from all positions he previously held at Centurium Capital. Chow no longer holds any interest in Centurium Capital.



