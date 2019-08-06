

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is tumbling on Tuesday following the sharp losses overnight on Wall Street amid worries about rising U.S.-China trade tensions.



The U.S. Treasury Department, for the first time since 1994, designated China a currency manipulator after Beijing allowed its currency to breach a psychological level in response to the latest U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, China has halted purchases of U.S. farm products.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 448.12 points or 2.16 percent to 20,272.17, after touching a low of 20,110.76 in early trades. Japanese stocks closed sharply lower to hit a two-month low on Monday.



The major exporters are sharply lower. Panasonic is losing more than 3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are declining almost 3 percent and Canon is losing almost 2 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Tokyo Electron are declining more than 1 percent each.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is losing almost 5 percent and Fast Retailing is declining more than 2 percent. In the auto sector, Toyota Motor is lower by more than 3 percent and Honda Motor is down more than 2 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the major gainers, Japan Steel Works is gaining almost 3 percent and Chiba Bank is rising more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Hitachi Zosen is losing 9 percent, Maruha Nichiro is falling more than 8 percent and Idemitsu Kosan is lower by more than 5 percent.



In economic news, Japan will provide June numbers for household spending, labor cash earnings, and its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks extended the sell-off seen over the past few sessions amid concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war, with a drop in the value of the Chinese yuan further fueling speculation Beijing is devaluing its currency to counter President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat. A report from Bloomberg News indicating China has asked state-owned companies to suspend purchases of U.S. agricultural products also raised concerns about the impact of the escalating trade dispute.



The Dow plunged 767.27 points or 2.9 percent to 25,717.74, the Nasdaq plummeted 278.03 points or 3.5 percent to 7,726.04 and the S&P 500 dove 87.31 points or 3 percent to 2,844.74.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 2.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 2.2 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.8 percent.



Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as concerns over energy demand rose amid escalating trade tensions after the U.S. proposed a 10 percent tariff on additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. WTI crude for September declined $0.97 or about 1.7 percent to close at $54.69 a barrel.



