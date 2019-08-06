

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German precision mechanical engineering company, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter EBITDA, excluding the restructuring result, declined to 14 million euros from 20 million euros in the year-ago period. The latest quarter's results include an IFRS 16 impact in the region of 5 million euros.



According to the company, the latest quarter's results were affected by reluctance to invest, especially in western Europe, due to the economic situation, and associated shift in sales due to the economic slowdown.



After factoring in income taxes, the net result after taxes was negative 31 million euros, compared to negative 15 million euros in the year-ago period.



Net sales for the quarter declined to 502 million euros from 541 million euros in the year-ago period, amid growing uncertainty, particularly in central Europe.



Incoming orders of 615 million euros as at June 30, 2019 were down on the previous year's figure of 665 million euros.



However, the order backlog increased by around 12 percent to 730 million euros as at June 30, 2019 from 654 million euros at the end of the previous financial year on March 31, 2019. This is partly due to the new subscription contracts, which will be reflected in the sales figures over their respective terms.



'In the short term, our focus is on optimizing the net working capital and on asset management. This will significantly reduce our debt and safeguard both our profitability and our financial stability,' said CFO Dirk Kaliebe.



Looking ahead to the financial year 2019/20020, Heidelberg said it continues to expecting sales for the year as a whole to match the previous year's level.



The company anticipates that further stable expansion of its contract business will compensate for the economic slowdown and the associated reluctance to invest in equipment.



For the financial year, Heidelberg is targeting EBITDA excluding restructuring result of between 6.5 percent and 7 percent of sales, and is expecting to break even after taxes.



With customer demand rising, Heidelberg said it is expanding its subscription portfolio and is now offering additional contract options.



