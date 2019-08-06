

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported first-half net result of 23.3 million euros, a decline of 32.2% from previous year. Earnings per share was 2.36 euros compared to 3.48 euros. The gross profit declined by 9.6% to 109.0 million euros. The gross margin was 35.0%. EBIT was 32.8 million euros, 31.2% below prior year.



First-half sales declined by 8.0% to 311.1 million euros. The main reason for this was sustained weakness in demand, particularly in the semiconductor and coating market segments. Order intake was at 293.7 million euros, down 20.2% from prior year.



The Management Board confirmed the outlook for sales of 640 million euros to 660 million euros, and an EBIT margin of 11% to 14% for 2019. Eric Taberlet, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, said: 'For the coming months I assume an increase in demand, confirming our expectation for sales growth in the second half of the year.'



