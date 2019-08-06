

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - German carbon and graphite product manufacturer SGL Carbon (SGLFF.PK) on Tuesday reported that its consolidated net profit for the first half of 2019 attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 10.1 million euros, down 78.6 percent from 47.3 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per share from continuing operations plunged 81 percent to 0.08 euros from 0.42 euros a year ago.



The year-ago period's results were favorably impacted by high positive one-time effects particularly relating to the initial adoption of IFRS 15 as well as positive non-recurring items resulting from the full consolidation of the former SGL ACF.



Group recurring EBIT declined 14.5 percent to 37.8 million euros from 44.2 million euros in the prior-year period, which included an income of 3.9 million euros from a land sale. Adjusted for this effect, recurring EBIT decreased 6 percent.



However, sales revenue for the period grew 6.1 percent to 561.5 million euros from 529.3 million euros in the same period last year. The increase is primarily attributable to higher deliveries and price increases in the business unit GMS.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, SGL Carbon therefore confirmed its financial outlook. The company anticipates a mid-single-digit percentage sales increase and a group recurring EBIT on the prior year level. As previously projected, the company expects a break-even consolidated net result.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX