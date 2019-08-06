

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - KUKA Group (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported that its second-quarter earnings after taxes declined 50.5 percent year-on-year to 20.1 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 1.02 euros. Second-quarter EBIT was 23.7 million euros, lower than 52.1 million euros, previous year. The EBIT margin dropped accordingly to 3.0 percent from 6.1 percent. The company noted that the result in the prior-year quarter was positively influenced by the sale of shareholdings in companies.



Second-quarter revenues were down 6.0 percent year-on-year to 801.9 million euros. Orders received totaled 914.0 million euros, a 4.8 percent decrease from prior year.



For 2019, KUKA expects slightly higher revenues of around 3.3 billion euros. The company expects an EBIT margin of approximately 3.5% before final evaluation of the ongoing reorganization expenditure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX