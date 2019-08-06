

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) said that Philip Green, Executive Director, Commercial & Corporate Affairs, has advised the Group of his intention to retire from the Board at the end of December 2019.



Green has served on the Board for 18 years and is currently responsible for legal, commercial, trade compliance and government relations matters. Green, who has worked for Meggitt for 25 years, will continue as an employee until the end of March 2020.



Meggitt noted that Green will not be succeeded on the Board of Directors.



Andrew Garard will join Meggitt as Group General Counsel and Director, Corporate Affairs on 16 September 2019. He will work closely with the Board and be responsible for legal, commercial, trade compliance and other matters and will also be a member of the Group's Executive Committee.



