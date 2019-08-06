

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc. (DOM.L) reported that its profit before taxation for 26 weeks ended 30 June 2019 declined to 30.5 million pounds from 41.7 million pounds in the prior year.



The company said that its Group Chief Executive Officer David Wild plans to retire from his role. But, he will continue until a new Chief Executive Officer is in place.



The company's chairman Stephen Hemsley will oversee the recruitment process of a new CEO but will step down once a new chairman is appointed.



Domino's Pizza's profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for 26 weeks period decreased to 24.5 million pounds or 5.3 pence per share from 34.8 million pounds or 7.1 pence per share in the prior year.



Group underlying profit before tax was 42.3 million pounds, a decline of 7.4% year-on-year, reflecting the increased losses from International and higher interest costs as a result of higher net debt.



Underlying earnings per share for the period decreased 2.6% to 7.5 pence, with the decline in profitability partially offset by the reduction in shares in issue as a result of the share buyback programme.



The company declared an interim dividend per share of 4.20 pence, an increase of 3.7%.



Total Group system sales increased 4.7% to 645.8 million pounds from the prior year. UK system sales were up 5.3% and Ireland up 8.0%, with International system sales of 49.8 million pounds, down 3.4%, accounting for 7.7% of the Group total.



Group statutory revenue increased 3.5% to 295.6 million pounds from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX