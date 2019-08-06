

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half earnings before interest and taxes and special factors or adjusted EBIT was 593 million euros, higher than last year's 585 million euros.



The EBIT margin excluding special factors was 15.4 percent, down from previous year's 16.2 percent, impacted by by the C.A.R.E.+ investments.



Sales were up 6.2 percent in nominal terms to 3.84 billion euros from last year's 3.61 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 4.8 percent.



Consumer business segment increased sales by 5.3 percent, and tesa achieved sales growth of 2.4 percent.



Sales in Europe increased 2.4 percent, in Americas grew 9.3 percent, and in Africa/Asia/Australia climbed 11.1 percent.



Further, the company confirmed its guidance for 2019.



Beiersdorf still anticipates Group sales growth to be around 3-5 percent on an organic basis, and consolidated operating EBIT margin to be around 14.5 percent based on ongoing operations.



In the Consumer Business Segment, the company expects sales growth to outperform the market at 3-5 percent in the financial year 2019 and operating EBIT margin of 14.0-14.5 percent.



In the tesa Business Segment, sales growth of 3-4 percent is expected. tesa anticipates a slight year-on-year decline in the operating EBIT margin.



