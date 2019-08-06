

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell to the lowest level in nearly nine-and-a-half years in June, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 93.3 in June from 94.9 in May. The expected score for June was 93.5.



This was the lowest since February 2010, when the score was 92.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 100.4 in June from 103.4 in the previous month.



A similar lower score was last seen in January.



The lagging index eased slightly to 104.1 in June from 104.5 in May.



