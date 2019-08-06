

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L), in its interim update relating to the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 July 2019, said that its performance since 1 April 2019 has been in line with expectations.



The company re-affirmed the target dividend guidance of 8.25 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year to 31 March 2020 and a target of 8.45 pence per Ordinary Share for the financial year to 31 March 20211.



The company expects the dividend for the year to 31 March 2020 to be fully cash covered.



The Investment Manager estimates that the Group will have a funding requirement of about 130 million pounds at 30 September 2019. The Board continues to be comfortable with this.



