

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Group traffic of 14.8 million customers for the month of July, up 9 percent from 13.6 million prior year. Load factor was 97%, for the month of July. Ryanair operated over 81,000 scheduled flights in July.



For the month of July, Ryanair alone recorded traffic growth of 8%, while Lauda reported traffic growth of 20%.



For the rolling annual period, traffic was 148.2 million customers, up 10 percent from 134.4 million previous year. Load factor was 96%, for the period.



