

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co., Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, reported Tuesday that its first-half net loss attributable to owners of the company totaled 7.31 billion yen or 8.34 yen per share. This compares to last year's net profit of 86.47 billion yen or 95.19 yen per share.



Profit before tax was 22.66 billion yen, down 82.8 percent from last year. Normalized operating profit was 90.83 billion yen, a growth of 5 percent from the previous year.



Revenue for the first half amounted to 4929.81 billion yen, up 1.3 percent from last year's 918.24 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, the company now expects attributable profit of 56 billion yen, down 65.9 percent from last year. The previous forecast was 62.90 billion yen.



The company continues to expect normalized operating profit of 190 billion yen, down 4.7 percent year-over-year.



Revenues for the year are now expected to be 1.96 trillion yen, a growth of 1.7 percent. The previous outlook was 2 trillion yen.



