

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority or CMA said that Ecolab's acquisition of Holchem raises competition concerns regarding cleaning services for food, drink and dairy businesses.



The CMA stated that, following in-depth investigation, it has identified concerns that the acquisition could adversely affect these businesses as a result of higher prices or lower quality services for their cleaning chemicals.



Kirstin Baker, the Inquiry Chair said,'We are concerned that as a result of this merger, prices will go up or quality standards in crucial support services will get worse. The Group has therefore provisionally concluded that the merger is likely to lead to a substantial lessening of competition.'



The CMA invites comments on both its findings (by 27 August) and its possible remedies (by 13 August), including unwinding the deal.



