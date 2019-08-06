

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production dropped at a faster-than-expected rate in June, the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 3.2 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent fall.



Manufacturing output declined 3.4 percent annually in June, after a 3.1 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 2.8 percent in June.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output grew 2.4 percent annually in June, following a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, construction output rose 1.1 percent in June.



Another report from the Czech Statistical Office showed that the trade surplus increased by CZK 5.0 billion from last year to CZK 18.4 billion in June. Economists had expected a surplus of CZK19.8 billion.



Exports dropped 4.2 percent annually in June and imports fell 6.1 percent.



