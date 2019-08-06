

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $413 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $4.35 billion from $4.28 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.08 vs. $2.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.05 -Revenue (Q3): $4.35 Bln vs. $4.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 - $11.75



