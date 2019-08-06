

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) on Tuesday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $11.65 to $11.75 per share on revenue growth of 8.0 to 9.0 percent or 5.0 to 6.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.68 per share on revenue growth of 8.10 percent to $17.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



