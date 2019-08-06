

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, fertilizer company Mosaic Co. (MOS) ON Tuesday slashed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, primarily reflecting the impact of lower than expected sales volumes in the first half of 2019 and a slower recovery of phosphates margins.



For fiscal 2019, Mosaic cut its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $1.10 to $1.50 per share from the prior guidance range of $1.50 to $2.00 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said the unprecedented North American spring weather is expected to drive strong nutrient demand in fall 2019 and beyond.



