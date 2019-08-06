

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $193.1 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $551.4 million, or $4.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $690.0 million or $6.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $1.93 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $690.0 Mln. vs. $623.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.02 vs. $5.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.41 -Revenue (Q2): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



