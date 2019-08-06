sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,29 Euro		+0,01
+0,02 %
WKN: A0M1Z9 ISIN: US4511001012 Ticker-Symbol: 2IN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,47
67,03
14:11
66,45
67,01
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOUDERA INC
CLOUDERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOUDERA INC5,668-0,09 %
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP66,29+0,02 %
FN Beta