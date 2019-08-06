Cloudera Now Has a Pathway to Higher LevelsThe cloud segment is dominated by mega-caps like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) but there is plenty of room for the smaller players.One of these upstarts, big data analytics company Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR), was flying high, trading $23.35 in May 2017 prior to plummeting to a low of $4.89 on June 11.CLDR stock is down staggering 41% this year and 52% over the past year to well below its initial public offering price of $15.00..

