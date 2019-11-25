Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien
War er das? Der finale Wink zur Mega-News?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M1Z9 ISIN: US4511001012 Ticker-Symbol: 2IN 
Tradegate
22.11.19
16:15 Uhr
57,43 Euro
+0,58
+1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,86
57,81
24.11.
56,71
57,93
22.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ICAHN
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP57,43+1,02 %
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION35,940+1,60 %