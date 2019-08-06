

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $947 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $2.89 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Discovery Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX