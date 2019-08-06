

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, health care company Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday reaffirmed its full year 2019 guidance range for adjusted earnings from continuing operations.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $3.38 to $3.50 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



