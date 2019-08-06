

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $154 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $2.11 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $425 Mln. vs. $408 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.69 - $1.72



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX