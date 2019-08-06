

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Mexican government announced an investigation into the mass shooting in El Paso, which claimed the lives of eight Mexican citizens.



In what is seen as a hate crime, 22 people were killed and 26 others injured when a 21-year-old gunman opened fire at a Walmart store in the southern border town of El Paso, Texas, Saturday.



A large scale tragedy was averted as police responded quickly, and arrested the gunman.



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his government is considering it as an act of terrorism, and may seek extradition of the accused shooter Patrick Crusius to Mexico for trial.



'We consider this an act of terrorism, in this case carried out in U.S. territory, but an act of terrorism against Mexicans,' Ebrard told reporters at the Mexican consulate in El Paso.



Crusius is believed to have written a four-page racist, anti-immigrant 'manifesto' that reflects hatred towards Hispanic immigrants in the United States, police say.



FBI has already launched an investigation into the El Paso mass shooting, as the Department of Justice is treating the incident as a case of domestic terrorism.



U.S. Attorney John Bash said DOJ is 'seriously considering' filing federal hate crime and federal firearm charges against the alleged shooter. Punishment for these crimes can be death penalty.



